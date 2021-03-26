Movie review / ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ (M)

“Godzilla vs. Kong” (M) half a star

IN many years of reviewing movies, I can’t remember any as hard to deal with as this one. For all its noise and futuristic violence, I must confess to having slept through much of it. 

Godzilla/Kong franchisers Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment know they have an audience out there. Best of luck, people. Escape from life’s realities with 113 minutes of undiluted fantasy including a gigantic list of closing credits (including Australian inputs – apparently some of it was shot in Queensland.)

The IMDb estimates its cost at $US200 million. Before paying any dividend to sooth shareholder expectations of it, the producers will need to get that big money back and then some. Where the money went shows up on screen but where will the dividend, if any, come from? 

From people who probably have seldom if ever watched a movie that invited them to think or to read a hard-cover book, that’s where. 

At all cinemas

 

