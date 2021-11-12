Movie review / ‘No Time To Die’ (M)

“No Time To Die” (M) **

IF you’ve seen any of the action thrillers in which various actors have played Ian Fleming’s secret service hero, you’ve really seen them all. Only the villains have changed.

This one, the last in which Daniel Craig wears the Bond mantle, looks expensive and runs longer than comfortable. The situations are impossible. The predictably quotient is high. Novelty is scarce. The denouement is enigmatic.

I left as soon as the closing credits began to roll. So I can’t tell you whether its final final moment warns of another same old same old in the franchise’s pipeline.

