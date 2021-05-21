Movie review / ‘The Godmother’ (M)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“The Godmother” (M) ***

DESPITE some minor shortcomings, this is a fun movie.

Poorly-paid Arabic-linguist Patience (Isabelle Huppert) works for boss Philippe (Hippolyte Girardot) interpreting wire-tap conversations for the Paris police. 

She has a daughter at university. Her mother (Liliane Rovère) is in an expensive aged-care home that Patience really can’t afford but the staff, particularly Kadidja (Farida Ouchani), look after her well.

When Patience hears a phone conversation about a delivery of Moroccan hash involving Kadidja’s son, she feels that she has to tell her so that she can warn him. This leads Patience to become Arab-speaking Madame Ben Barka. She’s a lot smarter than clueless street-dealers Chocapic (Mourad Boudaoud) and Scotch (Rachid Guellaz), the crims who want their hash back or the cops who are starting to realise that Madame Weed is playing a new game in town. 

Hannelore Cayre, a lawyer in the French criminal justice system, adapted her own novel for director Jean-Paul Salomé. We may, if we think it necessary, assume that up to a point the film draws on real life.

Patience isn’t greedy. She’s merely confronting a collection of vicissitudes that exceed her income. What’s a girl to do? The screenplay also has a dig at how French cops treat other ethnic and immigrant groups.

The film’s purpose is less to offer social commentary than to deliver heist-movie hi-jinks, black comedy and pathos, with a feminist twist. Isabelle Huppert plays Patience with a light-hearted flair. One of France’s most prolific actresses, her filmography lists 148 roles since her 1971 debut at age 18. 

At Dendy and Palace Electric

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"The Godmother" (M) ***
SUMMARY
3
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleMovie review / ‘Death of a Ladies’ Man” (MA)
Next articleMovie review / ‘Deux (Two Of Us)’ (M)
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply