Movie review / ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ (MA)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“The United States vs Billie Holiday” (MA) ***

ELEANORA Fagan, aka Billie Holiday, born on April 7, 1915, shares my birth date (but not years!). She died in 1959. It was not a happy life. 

Written by teacher Abel Meeropol as a poem and published in 1937, “Strange Fruit” protested American racism, particularly the lynching of African Americans.

Director Lee Daniels delivers a 130-minute (including closing credits) abridgment of the last 12 years of the blues singer who defied FBI chief J Edgar Hoover by singing it.

Written by Suzan-Lori Parks, adapting Johann Hari’s book “Chasing the Scream”, the film has more bad guys than good ones. Chief among them was Harry Anslinger (Garrett Hedlund). The film’s closing credits show TV footage of JFK giving him an award for a lifetime of service. It’s fair to say that he killed Holiday who died handcuffed by the ankle to the foot of her hospital bed.

The man in Holiday’s life Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes) placed there by Anslinger was instrumental in feeding her habit. 

Andra Day plays Billie. It’s a challenging portrayal, delivered with dramatic power and emotional awareness.

Will Australian audiences like “The United States vs Billie Holiday”? For the music, quite possibly. Her songs remain among the top ranks of favourite jazz and blues recordings. Her life story is less well-known here. 

Many Aussies may find understanding the film’s references to daily life among black American musicians difficult. But the emotional power of its broad strokes is universal, whether observing her happinesses (not a great number) or her travails. See it. Be impressed. But don’t expect to come away feeling uplifted about what it shows.

At all cinemas

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (MA) ***
SUMMARY
3
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleBruce’s return to form rewarded with Canberra homecoming
Next articleMovie review / ‘Six Minutes to Midnight’ (M)
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply