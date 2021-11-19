News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 13°/19° | Friday, November 19, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Movie review / ‘When Pomegranates Howl’ (M)

“When Pomegranates Howl” (M) ****

THIS Australian/Afghanistan co-production, financed with assistance from the Adelaide Film Festival and the SA Film Corporation, with post-production by Adelaide’s Artisan Post Group, pulls no punches telling a warm-hearted, affectionate story.

Here, with my abridgements, is what “Variety” says about it: “With his father dead, nine-year-old Hewad has been prematurely thrust into the role of family breadwinner, hauling a produce-laden street cart through the center of Kabul all day for a pittance. 

“It’s no life for a pre-teen boy, but Hewad endures it steadfastly, believing eventual movie stardom will be his reward. Played by first-timer Arafat Faiz, you just about believe him. 

“The non-professional actor’s quick grin and darting onscreen energy are the animating forces of Iranian-Australian filmmaker Granaz Moussavi’s conventional but effective heart-tugger, which filters the bone-weary experience of the Afghan population under wartime through Hewad’s hopeful perspective – only to undercut his optimism at key, cruel points.”

In a week when five new titles began their Canberra seasons, I chose this film for review because of its idiosyncratic title and I thought from pre-release material that it was from Iran. I have warm recollections of all the Iranian movies that I ever saw – “The Runner”, “The Olive Grove”, “The White Balloon” are stand-outs – and regret that they are not more frequently screened in Australia.

It’s Australia’s nomination for Best Picture at the next Oscars. Makes me proud to be Australian. I hope lots of you will see it. And wait till the end of the credits to learn why. Which makes me sad that it’s Australian, for reasons that happened nearly a decade ago.

At Dendy

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Dougal Macdonald

Dougal Macdonald

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Eclectic mix heralds Rep’s new season
Theatre

Eclectic mix heralds Rep’s new season

CANBERRA Repertory Society Theatre has launched its 2022 season, celebrating 90 years of operation, with an eclectic mix of conundrums, family dynamics, love stories, shenanigans and visits into history.

Movie review / ‘Zola’ (MA)
Film

Movie review / ‘Zola’ (MA)

“Zola” is a message movie that pulls no punches in its caution to young women about the risks confronting them in choosing boyfriends, writes reviewer DOUGAL MACDONALD.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews