Movie review / ‘White Riot’ (M)

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“White Riot” (M) *** “White Riot” (M) ***

HERE are extracts from the information available to me about filmmaker Rubika Shah’s film when choosing this week’s new releases for review…

“Britain, late-1970s. Punk is exploding. The country is deeply divided over immigration. The National Front, a far right and fascist political party, is gaining strength as politicians like Enoch Powell push a xenophobic agenda. Outraged by a racist speech from Eric Clapton, music photographer Red Saunders writes to the music press, calling for rock to be a force against racism.

“Teaming up with like-minded creatives Roger Huddle, Kate Webb, Syd Shelton and Australian graphic designer Ruth Gregory, the team bands together to create Rock Against Racism (RAR) and a fanzine… stories and issues that mainstream British media ignores, like immigration, the Catholic side of the Northern Ireland conflict, and the police’s controversial ‘suspected persons’ powers… a voice to the voiceless.

“The National Front begins to strike back, committing acts of violence against RAR supporters and petrol-bombing their HQ. Despite this, RAR spreads… a grassroots youth movement… a moment in time when music changed the world… Woodstock meets the March on Washington, punk-style.”

That (edited) summary may mean more to today’s Britons who were alive half a century ago than to younger folk. For Australian audiences, a valid question is, “is it worth seeing?” I approached it with some uncertainty. I left it happy to have seen it.

Some may find it a tad confusing. Its brief Australian passage is an uncomfortable reminder of how things were for Aboriginal children on Palm Island at that time under the tender administration of Pat Killoran and the bag of lollies that he carried when among his charges.

“White Riot” ends with a warning. Recent research finds racial prejudice in Britain may be less now than in the 1970s but it still simmers under the surface.

At Dendy and Palace Electric