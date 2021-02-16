Multicultural Festival returns next year

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Multicultural Festival will be back in 2022 for its 25th anniversary celebrations, it has been announced by Multicultural Affairs and Arts Minister Tara Cheyne.

The 25th anniversary of the festival will be held on the weekend of February 18-20.

“The National Multicultural Festival has a firm and special place in Canberrans’ hearts,” Cheyne said.

“With the next Multicultural Festival being the 25th anniversary, it is even more important that this auspicious occasion is as close as possible to the look, feel and spirit of the festival that we know and love.”

While it had been hoped that the festival might run at some time in the second half of this year, she explained, developments regarding the pandemic meant that a February 2022 National Multicultural Festival was the most practical and achievable.

“A February 2022 National Multicultural Festival allows us to best work to keep the celebration true to the atmosphere and its key components,” she said.