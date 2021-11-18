Namadgi and Tidbinbilla visitor centres back open

VISITOR centres at the capital’s two most visited parks have re-opened after being closed during lockdown.

The centres at Namadgi National Park and Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve are now open to visitors.

ACT minister for planning and land management Mick Gentleman said parks and conservation staff have been working to ensure the visitor centres are covid safe.

“You’ll see new features in our visitors’ centres such as cashless payments, sanitising stations, and protective shields,” Mr Gentleman said.

“We ask the community to continue to check-in using the Check In CBR App, practice good hand hygiene and physical distance where practical.”

Mr Gentleman said a recent survey revealed that Namadgi National Park and Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve were the ACT’s two most visited parks with 80 per cent of respondents saying they felt safe during their visits.