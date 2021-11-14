New covid cases in Bungendore and Jerrabomberra

SOUTHERN NSW Local Health District is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (November 13).
Both of the new cases are in the Queanbeyan Palerang region (Jerrabomberra and Bungendore) and are linked to known cases.
This brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 529 since the start of the current outbreak in June.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply