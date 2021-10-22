New covid cases in Queanbeyan

THREE new covid cases have been reported in and around Queanbeyan by the Southern NSW Local Health District today (October 23).
Two are in Queanbeyan and are under investigation. One is in Karabar and is under investigation.
There are a total of five new cases in the local health district in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
The other two are in Yass and is linked to a known case, and Murrumbateman and is under investigation.
