New grant to encourage skilled workforce

THE ACT Workforce Attraction Cooperative Grants Program is designed to help local businesses work as a team to deliver new projects and strategies to attract the skilled workforce they need to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skills shortages have been reported across the ACT, including in high growth sectors such as cyber, space and high-tech manufacturing, hospitality, tourism, accommodation and construction, because of recent public health measures, travel restrictions and border closures.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said the grants program would help support new projects and strategies that would attract a skilled workforce into the ACT.

“Businesses are responsible for developing and recruiting the workforce they need to reopen and grow. This grant is designed to harness the impact of businesses working together to find the staff they need,” says Mr Barr.

The grants program will be complemented with the development of a digital toolkit to help businesses sell Canberra as a great destination to live and work in.

Guidelines for the Program are broad to encourage innovative ideas, however some examples could include marketing campaigns to attract interstate talent, development of industry level recruitment strategies and collaborative research into understanding skills shortages.

$172,000 is available in the 2021-22 financial year and two grant categories are available:

Grant One : Between $1000 and $9999 in a single application. Funding is available to applicants who can provide a cash contribution. Co-investment funds do not have to be on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Between $10,000 and $50,000 in a single application. Funding is available on a matched dollar-for-dollar basis, cash contributions only.