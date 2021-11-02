New nature reserve opens in Molonglo

A NEW nature nature reserve named “Namarag” in the Molonglo River Reserve, near Whitlam and Denman Prospect, is now open for visitors.

Namarag means ‘wattle’ in Ngunnawal language and the design of the nature reserve was guided by the Ngunnawal community to ensure the space celebrates their culture and provides an opportunity to share the Ngunnawal story through cultural tourism and education programs.

More than 10,000 new trees, shrubs and plants have been added to Namarag by Greening Australia, and more than 2,000 tonnes of hardwood logs from trees felled across Canberra’s urban forest have been salvaged and re-used.

Minister for Land Management, Mick Gentleman, says “the Molonglo Valley is growing quickly, and it’s critical that we set aside places like Namarag to protect and preserve the natural heritage, ecosystems and beauty of the area.”

“I encourage all Molonglo residents and visitors to come and explore the many features that Namarag has to offer. To help protect newly restored habitat areas and native threatened species, follow signage onsite and only walk dogs on-leash along designated walking tracks,” he says.

Learn more about Namarag and other nature reserves on the ACT Environment website.