New police station supports crime reduction 

A $31 million, state-of-the-art policing facility was officially unveiled in Queanbeyan yesterday (April 26).

The new station will house general duties, specialist, tactical, crime prevention and investigative units, as well as highway patrol and region enforcement squad officers.

Deputy NSW Premier John Barilaro and NSW Police Minister David Elliott joined NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and Monaro Police District Commander, Supt John Klepczarek at a formal ceremony to unveil the new Queanbeyan Police Station.

“This is a major investment into the crime fighting capabilities in the Monaro Police District,” Commissioner Fuller said.

“It gives police the support they need to drive down crime and keep the community safe.

“Our new police facility is something that this town can be proud to call its own – it will protect all, both the community and the officers that serve it.”

The modern facility incorporates custody facilities with charge docks and cells, Audio Visual Link (AVL), modern breath analysis and drug testing equipment and facilities, and briefing rooms.

It also features a legacy walk between the courthouse and station, where members of the community can pay their respects to past and present members of the NSW Police Force.

“Queanbeyan is the regional hub for many smaller towns, including the historic villages of Braidwood and Bungendore, through to the Snowy Mountains and Kosciuszko National Park,” Supt Klepczarek said.

“We see an influx of visitors to our region each year, and this new facility provides us with the resources we need to better service the entire region.”