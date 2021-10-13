No new covid cases in Queanbeyan

FOR the first time in weeks there have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Queanbeyan or throughout Southern NSW today (October 13).

This keeps the total active cases in Queanbeyan at 135 and the total cases in the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) at 389 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

However, there have been two new venues of concern identified in the district.

The locations and times of concern include:

Goulburn Coles, Auburn Street & Clifford Street, Goulburn Shopping Centre, 4.30pm to 5.30pm, October 3.

Tathra Wombat Holes Mini Golf, 2 Andy Poole Drive, 3.15pm to 5.45pm, October 1.

Anyone who visited one of these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. Staff will be contacted separately by SNSWLHD’s Public Health Unit regarding their testing and isolation requirements.