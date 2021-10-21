No new covid cases in Southern NSW

THERE have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, but health authorities are warning residents to stay vigilant.

The news means the total cases in the District since the start of the current outbreak in June remain at 410, with three currently in hospital.

According to a SNSWLHD spokesperson, everyone in the District should be alert for any symptoms that could signal COVID-19, including headache, nausea, sore throat, runny nose, cough, loss of smell or taste, or fever.

“If symptoms appear, people must isolate and get tested immediately, and remain isolated until a negative result is received,” said the spokesperson.

“It is important that everyone aged 12 years and over continues to come forward for the COVID-19 vaccination. It is easy to book using the Commonwealth Government’s Vaccine Clinic Finder.”

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW. A full list of SNSWLHD’s clinic sites and hours are available here.

State-wide, NSW reported 372 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.