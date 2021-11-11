Second day of no covid cases in hospital

CANBERRA has no active cases of COVID-19 in hospital today (November 11), for a second day in a row.
It comes as nine new cases were detected in Canberra in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday.
The total number of cases for the current outbreak stands at 1,778.
The territory’s double dose vaccination rate now stands at 95.8 per cent.
