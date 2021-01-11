Share Canberra's trusted news:

Shortis and Simpson are writing and rehearsing for two nights at the Contentious Character Winery in Wamboin, writes arts editor HELEN MUSA in her weekly “Arts in the City” column.

THERE’S no rest for the wicked, satirists Shortis and Simpson report as they embark on writing and rehearsing for two nights at the appropriately-named Contentious Character Winery in Wamboin. The show, Raise a Glass and Ruffle Some Feathers, will be a mixture of their “Going Viral” material, seen recently at the Artists’ Shed, with brand-new songs. The show runs at 810 Norton Rd, Wamboin, January 22-23, days after Biden’s inauguration, so yet again, they say, “the ink will be drying on the page”. Book here.

CRAFT ACT’s figures are in and it turns out that the three-week DESIGN Canberra festival figures are cause for quiet celebration. Since the festival closed on November 29, the data shows that an impressive 84,731 people were involved, a 25 per cent decrease on last year’s record attendance to be sure, but a gratifying outcome in light of social distancing, border closures and venue limits during ACT Health Stage 3.2 restrictions. And yes, DESIGN Canberra will run again this year from November 8-28.

PHOTOGRAPHER Ruth Maddison was caught up in the fires at Eden and her series of photographs during this period forms the exhibition “When No Birds Sing”, at the Arthur Boyd property, Bundanon. Alongside that, “Spark A Reaction” features posters by Wendy Murray and local workshop participants. In “Imprint”, the Gamilaraay/Wailwan/Biripi artist, r e a, shows work from her residency there. All three exhibitions will be on view at Bundanon, Bundanon Rd, Illaroo, NSW, until February 28. Information at bundanon.com.au

THE Brindabella Painters, six members of the Artists Society of Canberra – Annette Rennie, Sue Crommie, Sue Rabbidge, Trish Dillon, Irena Zarebski and Louise Emmett – will be exhibiting coastal, landscape, still lifes, florals and abstract works in the Magpie Room at Dirty Jane’s, 80 Collie Street, Fyshwick, from January 15 to February 15, all welcome.

THE Nature Conservancy has announced the opening of its sixth biennial Nature Writing Prize. The prize of $7,500 will be awarded to the author of an essay between 3,000 and 5,000 words which explores the relationship and interaction with some aspect of the Australian landscape. The winning entry will also be published in “Griffith Review” online. Judges are literary critic Geordie Williamson and Tara June Winch. Submissions here will close at 5pm on February 19.