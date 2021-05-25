Nola’s keen to get her volunteers back to school

Share Canberra's trusted news:

VOLUNTEERS, who had helped struggling students through years of schooling, were ordered out of schools when the covid lockdowns took effect last year.

And now they’re in limbo, because even as restrictions have eased, some school principals have been reluctant to re-engage with volunteers, according to the president of the School Volunteer Program ACT, Nola Shoring.

She says volunteers were asked to leave schools as lockdowns took place across the country last March. At the time, there were more than 140 volunteers in 35 Canberra schools.

They assisted primary and secondary school children through programs such as building with Meccano sets, while others undertook activities around literacy, maths and other studies.

The number of volunteers has since dwindled to around 80, who will re-enter only half a dozen participating schools when the program resumes this term.

Many of the volunteers were retirees and Nola says: “For some of them, they were getting older and this has been the opportunity for them to go ‘I think it’s time. I’m too old to do this anymore’,” she says.

“We’ve been going for 15 years and some of our volunteers have been with us all that time.”

The volunteer organisation is now undertaking a recruitment drive for people who want to make a difference to apply.

They will need to be able to acquire a working with vulnerable people card, take training and make a weekly commitment for at least six months.

Nola is eager to bring more volunteers on board and start growing the reach of the program once again.

She says more children than ever will need the support of her volunteers.

“For most of our kids, they’ve missed a chunk of their education last year, and will need help to try and catch up,” she says.

But it’s not all academic.

Nola says children also suffered from losing the social aspect of schooling.

“They really missed not getting together with their teachers, not having play dates, not even going to see [their] grandma or aunty,” she says.

It’s the social aspect of tutoring that is a driving force for a lot of students and volunteers alike.

Nola says for some students, the interaction with their volunteer is the only meaningful interaction they might have with an adult that week.

For their mentors, too, they build a connection with their students through the years, as well as with other mentors, says Nola.

Monica Pflaum, 59, has been mentoring for about five years. In that time, she has mentored four different students in Woden Valley, three of whom are still in school. Two of them are in year 5, another in year 6, and one, who graduated last year, who Monica still reads with.

“It was a long year last year. I’m really looking forward to seeing them again and resuming what we were doing before,” she says.

For Monica, helping a child learn to read is “such a buzz”.

“I don’t think I’ll ever tire of that,” she says.

Nola shares the belief in the importance of being able to read.

“That one-on-one time spent with the child can make a huge difference. They’re set for life once they can read,” she says.

Some mentors have worked with the same kids for many years, says Nola.

“They know the young people are growing up and the opportunity to work with them is going to go.

“They’re very keen to get back in there and pick up where they left off.”

Prospective volunteers should call 0434 537555.