Northbourne Avenue to join city’s 40km limits

SPEED limits will be reduced to 40km/h in the business precincts of Braddon and Tuggeranong, including a section of Northbourne Avenue, effective immediately.

Motorists could be fined under the new local road laws as early as Wednesday (March 24), Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel confirmed at a press conference that was only called earlier that morning.

Mr Steel was adamant there is no grace period for a changeover of speed limits that will further boost the ACT government’s budgetary coffers.

“These 40km/h areas are clearly marked with signage and they will be enforced in the city, Braddon and Tuggeranong from today,” he said.

The reduction from past 60km/h limits on Northbourne Avenue will occur around Vernon Circle northbound towards the McKay Street intersection in inner-city Turner.

The near 1.5km-stretch that takes in five city blocks had promised to ping unaware drivers hours earlier on Wednesday without warning.

Mr Steel said the changes is only extending the already existing 40km/h limits in the city.

“We want to make it as safe and accessible as possible to walk, cycle, use public transport,” he said.

“We didn’t have light rail up until April 2019 and what we’re seeing is people access the Alinga Street stop, crossing onto the median strip on Northbourne Avenue.

“So part of the changes will be to extend the 40km/h area not only to Braddon, but also to Northbourne Avenue.”

It is unclear whether speed cameras will be installed, especially to include sections of Barry Drive onto Cooyong Street after works are completed.

The ACT government has not named other specific streets other than “a large section of the Braddon commercial precinct” that Mr Steel believed motorists were already slowing down with the increased foot traffic around retail.

The slowing of vehicles also gained the support of the ACT branch of the Australian Hotels Association.

“In Braddon, we have seen a remarkable change over the last 10 years,” Mr Steel said.

“This is now a cultural hub, its a recreational hub, a hospitality hub and a place with more residential, so we are seeing more people using these streets in a different way and we’re changing the speed limits to reflect that change function.”

The government says a limit had to be reduced after a number of “significant investments” into the streetscapes of the urban realm development in Tuggeranong.

The speed limit expansion will include Anketell Street from Athllon Drive to Pitman Street, around both Cowlishaw and Eileen Good streets, and a “section” of Reed Street.

“We want to make sure there is a great places for people to come and have outdoor dining, access local businesses there and for recreational purposes around Lake Tuggeranong,” Mr Steel said.

Leading into the winter, a 40km/h precinct will also be developed in the Kingston Foreshore area to extend out to Eastlake Parade, Trevillian Quay, Giles Street, “sections” of Printers Way, Eyre Street, Honeysett View and Kerridge Street.

Speed humps will also be installed on the Eyre Street and Dawes Street to reduce speeds to 40km/h through the intersection of Printers Way.