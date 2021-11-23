Number of schools exposed to covid climbs

SINCE November 1, there have been 23 school locations where a covid case has attended during their infectious period, new data from ACT Health reveals.

According to the ACT Health website, schools in the ACT that have been exposed to covid include:

Burgmann Anglican School – Forde Campus

Orana Steiner School Primary School Campus

St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Primary School – Kambah

Charles Weston School

Erindale College

Duffy Primary School

Covenant Christian School

Mt Rogers Primary School

Bonython Primary School

Monash Primary School

Namadgi School – Boddington Street campus only

St Anthony’s Parish Primary School

Gordon Primary School (including after school hours care)

Wanniassa School – Senior Campus

Wanniassa School – Junior Campus (including out of school hours care)

Ainslie School

Melrose High School

Namadgi High School

Holy Family School

St Clare’s College

Canberra Girls Grammar School

Canberra Girls Grammar School (Boarding House)

Lanyon High School

Mawson Primary School

Alfred Deakin High School

If a school is identified as a COVID-19 exposure location, ACT Health says they will work with the school leadership team to respond and the school will communicate with parents and carers directly to let them and their families know what to do.

If a child attends one of these schools and parents or carers have not been contacted directly by ACT Health, there is no further action for them to take and they can continue their usual activities.

According to new epidemiological data from ACT Health, the average number of weekly tests has increased to approximately 2,600, however, the test positivity rate has decreased.

There has been a rise in notifications received in the zero to 17 year age group, and the 18 to 44 year age group, consistent with cases present in schools and the associated household contacts.

The total number of covid cases this week is 101, bringing the total to 1,929 with 186 currently active.

Based on data available, there have been 152 COVID-19 positive people hospitalised, 40 of

these have required intensive care treatment and of that 40, 19 have required ventilation.

Of the 19 patients that have required ventilation, none have been fully vaccinated.

The ACT recorded 19 new cases of the virus today.

More information and a complete list of exposure sites can be found here.