One covid case recorded as Queanbeyan reopens

“FREEDOM DAY” has arrived for Queanbeyan residents, along with the rest of the state, as businesses reopen and restrictions ease.

Monaro Street which has recently resembled a ghost town has emerged from its covid induced slumber.

From today vaccinated people will have greater freedoms in NSW with restrictions eased on restaurants, bars, hairdressers, weddings and gyms.

Residents no longer have to wear a mask outside but still need mask up at indoor retail settings and on public transport.

It comes as Southern NSW local health district records six new covid cases today including one in Queanbeyan.

The case in Queanbeyan is under investigation and an exposure site has been listed.

Anyone who visted the Karabar 7-Eleven on Southqueen Place on Wednesday October 6 between 7am and 7.05am is considered a casual contact and must get tested and isolate.

Goulburn has also recorded one new covid case overnight, as well as one in Jindabyne and one in Crackenback.

One new case has also been detected in Bega and one in Batemans Bay.

This brings the total cases in the southern NSW local health district to 379 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

NSW recorded 496 new covid cases in the past 24 hours and eight deaths.