One dead, three seriously injured in Page disturbance

POLICE were called to a house in Page this morning (February 20) to find one person dead and three others seriously injured following a disturbance in Braine Street.

On arrival, police spoke with a man who had significant injuries, before another man rushed at them. He was subdued by taser.

Police then discovered the dead body and another injured person.

Three people were treated at the scene by ACT Ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no other people involved in the incident and reassured the public that there are no going public safety concerns in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.  Information can be provided anonymously.

