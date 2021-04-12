Orchestra performs Bowie’s hits

Share Canberra's trusted news:

What’s what and who’s who in the arts this week? Here’s HELEN MUSA’s weekly “Arts in the City” column.

STEVE Kilbey, iOTA, Jeff Duff and Chris Cooke will perform David Bowie’s biggest hits with a 24-piece orchestra conducted by George Ellis. Expect to hear “Starman”, “Rebel Rebel”, “On Mars” and more in “We Can Be Heroes – The Music of Bowie Orchestrated”. Canberra Theatre, Saturday, April 24, book here or 6275 2700.

THE Moro Spanish Film Festival will be back in Canberra offering what they’re calling “reel inspiración”. There’ll be 20 feature films from Spain and nine from across Latin America, starting with romantic comedy “Rosa’s Wedding”, starring Candela Peña. A highlight will be Australian comic and filmmaker Simon Palomares’ documentary “Latigo”, in which he uncovers Cuba’s comedy scene. Palace Electric Cinema, April 20 to May 16, book here.

CANBERRA Strings, directed by Barbara Jane Gilby, will perform Schubert’s String Quartet no 14, “Death and the Maiden”. Written in 1824 after a period of serious illness, it’s seen as a depiction of Schubert’s struggle with his own mortality. Wesley Church, National Circuit, Forrest, 3pm, April 18, book here.

CANBERRA photographer, Geoff Comfort, has been named Photographer of the Year in the professional section of the 14th Annual International Color Awards. He wins $1,500, a medal and wide international exposure.

SINGER-songwriter, Melinda Schneider’s “A Farewell To Doris” will feature hits like “Que Sera, Sera”, “Everybody Loves a Lover” and “Secret Love”, along with songs from Doris Day’s movies. Canberra Playhouse, Friday, April 23, book here or 6275 2700.

DIRECTOR Dianna Nixon joins Chris Carroll, Heather Keens and Holly Ross to perform rehearsed readings of four of local playwright and farmer Millicent Armstrong’s one-act plays: “At Dusk”, “Thomas”, “Penny Dreadful” and “Drought”. It’s part of the year-long celebration of Gunning’s Bicentenary. Dalton Hall, Dalton, 2pm, Saturday, April 24 and live via Zoom, The Picture House Gallery, Gunning, 6pm, Saturday, April 24, book here.

CANBERRA’S Grevillea Quartet will return for its autumn concert, playing the String Quartet in B minor, Op.11 by Barber, and the String Quartet in F major, Op.96 by Dvorak. Larry Sitsky Recital Room, ANU School of Music, 7pm, April 22. Book here.