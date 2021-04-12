Orchestra performs Bowie’s hits

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Jeff Duff in “We Can Be Heroes – The Music of Bowie Orchestrated”, Canberra Theatre, April 24. Photo: Tania Smith Photography.

What’s what and who’s who in the arts this week? Here’s HELEN MUSA’s weekly “Arts in the City” column.

STEVE Kilbey, iOTA, Jeff Duff and Chris Cooke will perform David Bowie’s biggest hits with a 24-piece orchestra conducted by George Ellis. Expect to hear “Starman”, “Rebel Rebel”, “On Mars” and more in “We Can Be Heroes – The Music of Bowie Orchestrated”. Canberra Theatre, Saturday, April 24, book here or 6275 2700.

“Rosa’s Wedding”… the Moro Spanish Film Festival, Palace Electric, April 20 to May 16.

THE Moro Spanish Film Festival will be back in Canberra offering what they’re calling “reel inspiración”. There’ll be 20 feature films from Spain and nine from across Latin America, starting with romantic comedy “Rosa’s Wedding”, starring Candela Peña. A highlight will be Australian comic and filmmaker Simon Palomares’ documentary “Latigo”, in which he uncovers Cuba’s comedy scene. Palace Electric Cinema, April 20 to May 16, book here.

Canberra Strings… Wesley Church, April 18. Photo: Peter Hislop.

CANBERRA Strings, directed by Barbara Jane Gilby, will perform Schubert’s String Quartet no 14, “Death and the Maiden”. Written in 1824 after a period of serious illness, it’s seen as a depiction of Schubert’s struggle with his own mortality. Wesley Church, National Circuit, Forrest, 3pm, April 18, book here.

Geoff Comfort’s winning image in the 14th Annual International Color Awards.

CANBERRA photographer, Geoff Comfort, has been named Photographer of the Year in the professional section of the 14th Annual International Color Awards. He wins $1,500, a medal and wide international exposure.

Melinda Schneider as Doris Day… Canberra Playhouse, April 23.

SINGER-songwriter, Melinda Schneider’s “A Farewell To Doris” will feature hits like “Que Sera, Sera”, “Everybody Loves a Lover” and “Secret Love”, along with songs from Doris Day’s movies. Canberra Playhouse, Friday, April 23, book here or 6275 2700.

DIRECTOR Dianna Nixon joins Chris Carroll, Heather Keens and Holly Ross to perform rehearsed readings of four of local playwright and farmer Millicent Armstrong’s one-act plays: “At Dusk”, “Thomas”, “Penny Dreadful” and “Drought”. It’s part of the year-long celebration of Gunning’s Bicentenary. Dalton Hall, Dalton, 2pm, Saturday, April 24 and live via Zoom, The Picture House Gallery, Gunning, 6pm, Saturday, April 24, book here

Grevillea Quartet… ANU School of Music, April 22.

CANBERRA’S Grevillea Quartet will return for its autumn concert, playing the String Quartet in B minor, Op.11 by Barber, and the String Quartet in F major, Op.96 by Dvorak. Larry Sitsky Recital Room, ANU School of Music, 7pm, April 22. Book here

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMartial arts experts like to go with the energy flow
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply