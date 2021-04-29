Overdue indigenous commission on its way: government

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury.

ACTION towards creating an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people’s commission will not be set in motion until an empathetic territory model “reflects what the community desires”. 

An ACT government and parliamentary agreement has ensured that new Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury’s portfolio brief states the proposed commission remains an “institutional priority” following on from last year’s October election.

But the Canberra Liberals have accused the coalition government of not adhering to its timeframe after suggesting promises that the commission would consult and develop a model sometime between late 2020 and early 2021 that has now passed.

“I have been very clear with my priorities to the directorate and I don’t recall making that indication with them at any point in time,” Mr Rattenbury said.

This extends to appointing an inaugural commissioner within two years.

Minister for Human Rights Tara Cheyne, who has been working with Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs, Rachel Stephen-Smith, on addressing the systematic issues that has continued to plague Canberra’s indigenous youth communities, said “work has been underway on this for sometime”.

Indigenous communities have already asked the ACT government to urgently implement recommendations from a report that investigates the high incarceration of young people from the release of the Productivity Commission’s report on government services.

Ms Cheyne said an announcement will suit the young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and not the political taunts of the ACT opposition.

“We’re not going to announce government policy, but it is absolutely a commitment for this government, it is the parliamentary and government agreement, it is something that we’ve committed to,” she said, “and we wanna work with the community to make sure that we do get it right and that it reflects what the community desires.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCelebrating a diverse dance community
Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply