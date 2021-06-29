P-plater caught driving 80km/h over speed limit

A PROVISIONAL driver was caught driving at more than 80km/h over the posted limit in Stromlo on Monday (June 28). 

The 17-year-old from Macgregor was driving a white Holden Commodore sedan on William Hovell Drive when he was caught travelling at 167km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The teenager was fined $1841, lost six demerit points, and his licence has been suspended for three months.

Anyone that has information regarding excessive speeding is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

 

