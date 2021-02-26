Painted-on Brumbies fans to enjoy team’s new spirited addition

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE spirit of the ACT Brumbies will roam freely on Saturday (February 27) night onto Canberra Stadium in not just anticipation of their return to the surrounding hinterland.

The pride of Australia’s most successful professional rugby union team that has won three Super Rugby titles including last year’s inaugural domestic competition has been captured for posterity ahead of their first home game of the season.

Canberra artist Geoff Filmer from Graffik Paint was commissioned to create a mural piece on the south-west corner of the stadium that reflects the standing of the Brumbies.

“The Brumbies are an iconic team and Canberra Stadium is an iconic location, and I am proud to have been involved in the project,” Filmer said at the unveiling of the mural on Friday.

While Canberra Raiders has called the venue home for six years longer, it is the Brumbies that have brought a different level of success to Bruce.

More silverware than the other four Australian Super Rugby teams combined that includes reaching an unparalleled seven competition finals, the Brumbies were also the second team in not only Australia, but New Zealand and South Africa to win 200 matches.

Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson feels the artwork will only add to the game-day experience with spectators from Saturday night sure to be keen take photos at the mural.

“(Canberra) stadium has been the site of many great memories and occasions for the Brumbies over the past 25 years,” Thompson said.

“It’s great to have a permanent reminder of that in the form of Geoff’s artwork and I’m sure it will bring a smile to the faces of our supporters and members.”

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar believed the extra motivation ahead of the clash against New South Wales will have his side swelling their chests out in the heat of the battle.

Five of the Brumbies starters for the Waratahs were only too eager to pose at the unveiling.

“To have our own permanent visual representation of the Brumbies on the wall at (the) stadium is really exciting,” McKellar said.

“The playing group love nothing more than playing at home in front of our loyal supporters and having this painting will add to the game day experience for our Brumbies family.”