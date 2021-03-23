Partially treated sewage discharged into river 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING two days of heavy rain entering the sewerage system, Icon Water warns that the Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Centre treatment plant is expected to discharge a small amount of partially-treated effluent into the Molonglo River.

For the next 48 hours, Icon Water advises residents on the lower section of the Murrumbidgee River, from the junction of the Molonglo River and above Burrinjuck Reservoir, not to draw water from the river for either potable (drinking or food preparation) or non-potable (domestic or stock watering) purposes.

Icon Water also advises against swimming and other bodily contact such as water sports in this section of the river.

“The majority of the flow that will be discharged will continue to be fully treated and fully disinfected, with a small portion of partially treated effluent that is not fully disinfected,” an Icon Water spokesman said.

“The proportion of this in relation to flows within the river system is less than 2 per cent of the Molonglo River flow, and less than 0.5 per cent of the Murrumbidgee River flow.

“There is no risk to the ACT water supply. Residents can continue to use their taps and drinking water as usual.

“Icon Water has notified both the ACT and NSW Environment Protection Authorities (EPAs), ACT Health and close by residents that may be affected by the discharge.”