Petition pushes for female change rooms

MORE than 400 people have signed a petition pushing for female change rooms for football players that use Riverside Stadium in Queanbeyan.

The petition, started by Queanbeyan City Football Club (QCFC), calls on the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) to approve plans for new change room facilities at the club’s home-ground.

With an ever-increasing number of girls and women playing football, QCFC president Zoran Duckinsoki thinks it’s about time females got their own change rooms and toilets at the field.

“One of the greatest barriers to women and girls participating in our game has been the lack of access to female only change-room within the community and we seek to change that,” Mr Duckinsoki said.

“As a club, we have always strived to seek opportunities to increase participation for all members of our local community regardless of age, ability or gender.”

The football club, which kicked off in 1966, says it will fully fund the construction of the female change rooms, with no cost to council.