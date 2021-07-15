Phillip murder: Cops need information about car

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AS part of the investigation into the murder of Phillip man Glenn Walewicz on June 10, police are seeking information about a 2006 Silver Honda Accord sedan.

Police were called to the 48-year-old’s home on Mansfield Place just before midnight on June 10, following reports of gun shots.

Mr Walewicz was shot once and died in hospital. A woman was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Homicide Detectives believe this vehicle was in the area of Phillip around the time of the murder.

It was later located, crashed on Coppins Crossing Road, Denman Prospect, on the morning of Friday (June 11).

Supt Scott Moller of ACT Policing’s criminal investigations division said detectives greatly appreciate the assistance and information received from the public to date and are again calling for assistance.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who saw the Honda Accord on the night of June 10-11, or who has information relating to the vehicle or its occupants,” he said.

“In particular we would like to speak to anyone who may have assisted or spoken to the driver of the Honda after it ran off Coppins Crossing Road.”

Police are also renewing their request to speak to anyone who knew Glenn Walewicz or has any information about his murder. They can contact the homicide team directly on 5126 9590.