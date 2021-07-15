Phillip murder: Cops need information about car

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Do you know about this 2006 Silver Honda Accord sedan?

AS part of the investigation into the murder of Phillip man Glenn Walewicz on June 10, police are seeking information about a 2006 Silver Honda Accord sedan. 

Police were called to the 48-year-old’s home on Mansfield Place just before midnight on June 10, following reports of gun shots.

Glenn Walewicz was killed in Phillip in June.

Mr Walewicz was shot once and died in hospital. A woman was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Homicide Detectives believe this vehicle was in the area of Phillip around the time of the murder.

It was later located, crashed on Coppins Crossing Road, Denman Prospect, on the morning of Friday (June 11).

Supt Scott Moller of ACT Policing’s criminal investigations division said detectives greatly appreciate the assistance and information received from the public to date and are again calling for assistance.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who saw the Honda Accord on the night of June 10-11, or who has information relating to the vehicle or its occupants,” he said.

“In particular we would like to speak to anyone who may have assisted or spoken to the driver of the Honda after it ran off Coppins Crossing Road.”

Police are also renewing their request to speak to anyone who knew Glenn Walewicz or has any information about his murder. They can contact the homicide team directly on 5126 9590.

Cops need help to find who killed Glenn

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleAtfield wins theatre residency
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply