Cops need help to find who killed Glenn

Glenn Walewicz was killed in Phillip in June.

ANYONE who witnessed a small group of people behaving suspiciously in Phillip on the night that 48-year-old Glenn Walewicz was killed could help investigators find answers to his death. 

Police were called to the Phillip man’s home on Mansfield Place just before midnight on June 10, following reports of gun shots.

Mr Walewicz was shot once and died in hospital. A woman was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

At the scene of the crime.

Homicide detectives now wish to speak to members of the public who may have seen a small group of people behaving suspiciously in the greenbelt area adjacent to Athllon Drive, Phillip, between 10.30pm and midnight.

These people may have been associated with a light coloured four-door sedan parked on the Mawson side of Athllon Drive between Hindmarsh Drive and the Mawson shops.

Investigators believe this group may have information relevant to the investigation and urge them to come forward to share what they may have seen or heard that night.

Anyone who has information that can assist in this investigation should contact police on 131 444. Homicide detectives would also like to speak to anyone who knew Glenn or has any information about his murder. They can contact 5126 9590.

