Physical violence numbers against ACT principals rise

PARENTS and students violently targeting principals has continued to rise in ACT schools, according to the latest report.

The startling revelation comes after the coronavirus pandemic ensured that principals had less face-to-face contact than usual in the school grounds over the past year.

More than 57 per cent of ACT principals from a joint longitudinal study between Australian Catholic University and Deakin University reported being a victim of physical violence.

Both of the territories recorded the highest rate of incidences nationally after 55 per cent of Northern Territory principals suffered the same fate of assaults from parents and students.

A similar 55 per cent of ACT principals had also reported suffering verbal threats of violence that was only the second highest figure behind Tasmania with 57 per cent of aggression.

The study had surveyed 2248 principals across all jurisdictions of Australia.

Chief investigator for the survey and ACU Institute for Positive Psychology and Education Professor, Herb Marsh, said overall offensive behaviours generally fell last year except in most Canberra schools.

“One would have expected that ACT probably would have been lower than many of them,” Prof Mash said, “so for me, it was surprising that they were among the highest.”

The Canberra Liberals has called on the ACT government to conduct an independent inquiry into physical violence in schools.

The Labor-Greens government had voted down the Opposition’s call in 2019, setting up an assembly committee instead.

Only half of the committee’s final recommendations have been implemented more than 18 months on amid calls from Liberal spokesperson for Education Jeremy Hanson for greater action to be introduced.

“This is not a new issue and it was initially raised two years ago following a significant increase of violent incidents in our schools and yet there has been no real progress,” Mr Hanson said.

“It is clear the government is not taking this matter seriously and it is now time for all recommendations to be implemented to keep our teachers and students safe.”

Mr Hanson has accused the government of excusing the new data to a “stronger reporting culture” that has increased the number of principals speaking out.

But ACT school leaders had expressed in the study “above average level of supports” has been provided for responding to occupational violence.

Minister for Education Yvette Berry admitted that the government has “treated seriously” all forms of bullying and harassment against principals.

“Over the last 12 months, our school leaders have faced extraordinary and unprecedented challenges in our school environments,” Ms Berry said.

“We know the heightened pressure and stress these circumstances have placed on our school leaders, and acknowledge the incredible job they have done in responding to the challenges presented by COVID-19.”

The Education Directorate is addressing the problem, focusing on putting in place supports and mechanisms for teachers and school leaders to report violent incidents after a school year like no other.

“The results of this report are likely in part a reflection of the investments we have made in developing this strong reporting culture and raising awareness around the need to report,” Ms Berry said.