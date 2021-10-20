Upgrade plans for shops in Kaleen, Campbell and Duffy

Final design plans for upgrades to local shopping centres in Kaleen, Campbell and Duffy have been released today (October 20), with construction on all three set to begin early next year.

A construction tender has already been released for upgrades to Gwydir Square in Kaleen, with plans to include more car parks as well as new landscaping, seating and a shade structure at the playground.

Contracts for the local shops on the corner of Burrinjuck Street and Glenmaggie Street in Duffy and the local shops on Blamey Place in Campbell are set to go out for tender in coming weeks.

The design plans for Duffy shops include a new playground and bike track, a new toilet, new pathways, new landscaping including more native trees, and new seating and shade structures.

Campbell’s shops are to receive more car parking spaces, new seating and shade structures, new landscaping and upgraded lighting.

“This is the first in a series of substantial works to upgrade 11 shopping centres across Canberra,” said City Services Minister Chris Steel.

Additional shopping centres slated for upgrades include Narrabundah, Evatt, Macquarie, Monash, Calwell, as well as the group centres at Weston, Kippax and Lanyon.

The final upgrade designs have now been released alongside the community feedback reports for each of the local shops.

The designs for Kaleen, Duffy and Campbell can be found here.