Police concerned for missing teen

LAST seen in Kaleen, 13-year-old Kaya Isin has been missing since November 5.

His family and the police hold concerns for his welfare.

He is described as being of Asian appearance, about 150cm (5’) tall, with black, short hair, brown eyes and of a slim build.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants, a black jumper and red sneakers. He also regularly carries a black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information should call 131 444.