Police seize mail package full of cocaine

POLICE have intercepted a mail package from Nigeria containing a kilogram of cocaine addressed to a Gordon home.

After replacing the drugs with an inert substance, police tracked the package to the Gordon residence yesterday (November 24) and arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene.

The man has been charged with attempting to possess a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug and will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today.

It follows the interception of another package addressed to a Bonner home earlier this month which contained more than $4 million worth of methylamphetamine.

Anyone with information about the manufacture, sale or distribution of illicit drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.