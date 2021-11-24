Parcel to Bonner home found to have millions worth of drugs

A WOMAN has been arrested after a parcel addressed to her home in Bonner was intercepted by border force officers and found to contain four and a half kilograms of methylamphetamine.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers intercepted the parcel that was scheduled for delivery to the address on November 3, with the investigation then referred to ACT policing.

The drugs were replaced with an inert substance and police tracked the delivery of the parcel to the Bonner residence on November 17.

A subsequent raid at the house saw a 39-year-old woman arrested.

She faces charges of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of of unlawfully imported drug in the ACT Magistrates Court today (November 24).

“This operation has stopped up to 45,000 street deals from entering the ACT community, with an estimated street value of in excess of four million dollars,” said ACT Policing Criminal Investigations Officer in Charge, Organised Crime, Detective Inspector Mark Steel.

“Methylamphetamine is an insidious, highly-addictive drug that damages families, causes harm to the community, and it is linked to violent crimes.”

ABF Commander National Port Operations, Leo Lahey said this operation is another example of how the ABF and its law enforcement partners work together to keep the Australian community safe.

“Through close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies, we will continue to disrupt criminal syndicates attempting to distribute harmful drugs across the country,” Commander Lahey said.

“No matter how criminals attempt to conceal and move their drugs, ABF officers have the skills, technology and resources to find the substances and track down the people who are attempting to bring them in.

“Our message to criminals is clear. If you attempt to distribute these destructive substances, we will find you and you will face the full force of the law.”

Anyone with information about the importation, distribution, manufacture or supply of drugs in the ACT is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.