Police presence not in latest Molonglo Valley current plans

ACT government figures have labelled final stage talks a “successful community engagement” that ensured Molonglo Valley’s burgeoning population will gain a vibrant village centre.

“This is about showing that the ACT government is doing things differently in regards to land releases in suburbs and districts to make sure we listen to the community about the needs of that community and the outcomes that they want,” ACT Minister for Housing and Suburban Development, Yvette Berry, said.

But one residents group in one of Canberra’s fastest growing areas were more concerned about what the plans did not contain.

Our Molonglo Valley public group were left asking the Coombs and Wright Village Design and Place Framework on Facebook of the whereabouts of a district police station in the document publicly released on Wednesday night (June 23).

A Standing Committee on Justice and Community Safety had been told in its evaluation last year on ACT policing arrangements of the urgent need for a police presence.

A Weston Creek community council told the Legislative Assembly committee that response times to criminal reports were too slow after police often had to come from Woden.

The Australian Federal Police Association (AFPA) endorsed the call that included the ACT opposition committing to a police station for Molonglo Valley had it won the October poll.

Canberra Liberals’ police spokesman Jeremy Hanson put forward a motion in the Legislative Assembly in April, demanding a greater police presence in Molonglo Valley by 2022 despite admitting that police numbers are stretched throughout the ACT.

Plans are believed to be afloat for a police station to be built along John Gorton Drive, as part of the Molonglo Valley town centre.

But three prominent commercial sites off the same Coombs street is set to be transformed in response to “community input and consultation”, Ms Berry said.

Government is looking into providing an emergency services hub that will also include a fire and an ambulance station.

Ms Berry believed the community’s No.1 need is that “they want a place to meet”.

A multi-storey community centre has already been proposed for the corner of Fred Daly Avenue and Beecroft Street.

Ms Berry had been advised over many decisions from representatives of the Molonglo Valley Community Forum.

“The ACT government has listened to the Molonglo Valley community and their desire to see more retail, hospitality and community-focused facilities in the area,” Ms Berry said.

“The village framework will create a buzzing suburban core and will be accompanied by a significant investment in offsite works, delivered by the Suburban Land Agency.”

The Suburban Land Agency is the authority responsible for delivering the government’s development program of urban renewal that comprises property releases for residential, commercial, industrial, mixed use and community purposes only.

More works will include reimagining Steve Irwin and Fred Daly Avenue as a village main street with rows of shade trees and a new public square, which is set to be a community meeting and outdoor dining space.

More development extends to a small public pavilion, toilets and a performance space in nearby Coombs Park, an area Ms Berry believes is underutilised.