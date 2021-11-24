27 cars stolen using the owners’ keys

TWENTY seven Canberra vehicles were stolen in October using the owners’ keys.

Beyond that, police inspector Shane Scott says the majority of the 1450 vehicles reported stolen in the last year were also stolen with the vehicle’s key.

“In 2021 it should be very difficult to take a modern vehicle. Very few cars can still be ‘hot-wired’ but we know the majority of the 1450 vehicles reported stolen in the past year were stolen with the vehicle’s key,” he said.

“We also know opportunistic thieves are checking for unlocked vehicles in garages, parking lots and in driveways. In many cases they are finding wallets, handbags, cash and phones in these unlocked vehicles.

“Please make it hard for thieves. Lock your home. Lock your car – every time, and do not leave valuables in your vehicle.”

More info and advice here.