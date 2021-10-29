Police warn of inner-city protest march

POLICE are warning of a planned protest in Braddon and Civic tonight (October 29) and are advising people to expect possible delays in and around affected streets such as Lonsdale Street, Bunda Street and Genge Street.

There will be police presence as protesters are expected to congregate at Haig Park and move through Braddon and on to Glebe Park from about 6.30pm.

Police may close roads at short notice to ensure the safety of the public and protesters, saying they respect the rights of individuals to peacefully protest, however criminal activity will not be tolerated.