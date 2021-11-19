Pre-poll to start but bring your own pen

PRE-POLL voting for the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) election opens on Monday (November 22), with voters encouraged to bring their own pen.

NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said it’s the first time that all voters are eligible to vote in person during the pre-poll period, which ends on December 3.

“All polling places will be run in line with COVID-safe election guidelines including mask wearing and physical distancing,” said Mr Schmidt.

“Voters can bring their own pens and must check in using the Service NSW QR codes, and follow any NSW Health advice.”

Mr Schmidt said iVote internet and telephone voting will also be available, for the first time, for eligible electors from Monday.

Postal vote applications are now open and close on November 29, with completed ballot forms due on December 17.

There are two pre-polling stations in Queanbeyan; the Axis Youth Centre on Campbell Street and the Jerrabomberra Community Centre on Firethorn Place.