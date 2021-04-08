Prescribed burn at Tidbinbilla to protect cultural assets

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A PRESCRIBED burn at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve today (April 8) will protect cultural assets and improve grass and tree health in the park.

Encompassing a 2ha area, ACT Parks and Conservation Services say the cultural burn may produce smoke cover, though efforts are being made to minimise the impact.

As part of managing the burn, fire managers will create a buffer zone of up to 20m around the complete perimeter.

People with asthma, other chronic respiratory or chronic cardiac diseases, are being advised to not perform exercise and should stay inside if affected by the smoke.