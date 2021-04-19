Prescribed burn works to protect Scouts camp

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A PRESCRIBED burn in the Cotter River region will begin today (April 19) to help protect Camp Cottermouth and the Greenhills Conference Centre.

The 23ha burn may produce smoke cover, though efforts are being made to minimise the impact, say ACT Parks and Conservation Services.

Meanwhile along the nearby Cotter River, a 1190ha prescribed pipeline burn will continue today after it began last week with the goal of better protecting the Cotter Water Catchment.

As part of managing both burns, fire managers will create a buffer zone of up to 20m around the complete perimeters.

People with asthma, other chronic respiratory or chronic cardiac diseases, are being advised to not perform exercise and should stay inside if affected by the smoke.