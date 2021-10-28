Proposal to legislate for bigger backyards

NEW developments in Canberra will have to have bigger backyards and green spaces, according to a proposal to vary to the ACT Territory Plan.

The ACT government says it will consider introducing the changes next year, subject to a decision by the Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Transport and City Services.

There are currently no rules requiring ACT residential landowners to have tree canopy cover on their block. These proposed changes will introduce a new site coverage requirement for single dwellings and multi-unit development in residential areas and require at least 20 per cent tree canopy coverage for multi-unit development in higher density developments.

The proposed changes will also increase the amount of green space on residential blocks by updating the definition of “planting area” to exclude areas such as patios and swimming pools. The amount of planting area required will also be increased.

The ACT government says it will next look at introducing tree planting and green space requirements in the Estate Development Code and for residential buildings in Commercial Zones. This is anticipated as part of the new Territory Plan delivered under the Planning System Review and Reform Project.