News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 15°/19° | Friday, October 29, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Proposal to legislate for bigger backyards

NEW developments in Canberra will have to have bigger backyards and green spaces, according to a proposal to vary to the ACT Territory Plan.

Backyards… new developments will have to increase planting area.

The ACT government says it will consider introducing the changes next year, subject to a decision by the Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Transport and City Services.

There are currently no rules requiring ACT residential landowners to have tree canopy cover on their block. These proposed changes will introduce a new site coverage requirement for single dwellings and multi-unit development in residential areas and require at least 20 per cent tree canopy coverage for multi-unit development in higher density developments.

The proposed changes will also increase the amount of green space on residential blocks by updating the definition of “planting area” to exclude areas such as patios and swimming pools. The amount of planting area required will also be increased.

The ACT government says it will next look at introducing tree planting and green space requirements in the Estate Development Code and for residential buildings in Commercial Zones. This is anticipated as part of the new Territory Plan delivered under the Planning System Review and Reform Project.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Call to pay parents for home schooling
News

Call to pay parents for home schooling

PARENTS and carers who were facilitating education during lockdown periods have been “overlooked” and should have been given a wage subsidy, says ANU  academic Prof Lyndall Strazdins. 

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews