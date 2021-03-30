Queensland Health reveals new covid exposure sites

Share Canberra's trusted news:

QUEENSLAND Health has today (March 30) announced new COVID-19 exposure sites outside of greater Brisbane.

The new exposure sites, including Gladstone, Gin Gin, Miriam Vale and Byron Bay (NSW), were announced after eight more covid cases were confirmed today.

The news comes as greater Brisbane entered a three-day lockdown at 5pm yesterday, followed by a new public health notice that came into effect in the ACT an hour later, declaring the greater Brisbane area COVID-19 affected.

The notice restricts travel to the ACT from greater Brisbane, which includes the following five local councils: City of Brisbane, City of Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay Region and Redlands City.

At this time, these travel restrictions remain in place until at least 6pm Thursday.

For anyone who was in greater Brisbane on or after March 15 and since returned to the ACT, they must remain in quarantine until at least 6pm tomorrow or until 14 days have passed since they were last in greater Brisbane, whichever is earlier.

Anyone currently in the ACT who recently visited these areas is advised to check the Queensland Health website and NSW Health website for the locations, dates and times listed, and follow the testing instructions, according to ACT Health.