Queanbeyan clocks up another three covid cases

SOUTHERN NSW Local Health District today (November 27) reports there have been five new COVID-19 cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Of the five new cases:

Three are in the Queanbeyan Palerang region (two in Googong and one in Jerrabomberra). All cases are linked to known cases.

One is in the Snowy Monaro region (Binjura) and is linked to a known case.

One is in the Eurobodalla region (Tuross Head) and is linked to a known case.