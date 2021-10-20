Queanbeyan covid numbers continue to stay low

THERE have been two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Queanbeyan today (October 20) and one in Royalla.

According to a Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) spokesperson, all three of these cases are currently under investigation.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in June, there have been 410 cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the Southern NSW Local Health District.

State-wide, NSW recorded 283 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.