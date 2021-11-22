Queanbeyan records another day with no covid cases

FOR a second day in a row there has been no new COVID-19 cases recorded in Queanbeyan.

It comes as the Southern NSW local health district reports just one covid case today (November 22) in Jindabyne.

This brings the total cases in the district to 554 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

State-wide there were 180 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.