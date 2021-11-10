Queanbeyan hospital one of cleanest in NSW

QUEANBEYAN has been rated one of the cleanest hospitals in NSW, according to new data.

The Bureau of Health information (BHI) 2020 Adult Admitted Patient Survey, released today (November 9), shows that cleanliness at Queanbeyan hospital rated higher than the state average, with 89 per cent of patients rating their room or ward as ‘very clean’.

The hospital is also one of the best in the state when it comes to the timeliness of patients being discharged, with 94 per cent of patients reporting no delay in discharge, compared to a state wide average of 81 per cent.

Overall the survey revealed that Queanbeyan hospital patients were ‘very happy’ with their stay and the care they received in 2020.

The survey asked patients to rate the care they received at hospitals across the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD).

Across the district, 96 per cent of patients said their treating doctor was ‘very good’ or ‘good’, while 98 per cent of respondents said their treating nurse was ‘very good’ or ‘good’.

SNSWLHD Chief Executive Margaret Bennett says hospital staff should be proud of the high standard of care they show.

“These patient survey results are a wonderful reflection of our commitment to providing top-tier care,” Ms Bennet said.

“I am so pleased to see such positive patient experiences.”