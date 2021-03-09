Queanbeyan Players sing their ‘favourite things’

Helen Musa
Lydia Milosavljevic as Maria with some of the Von Trapp children.

YOU could just tell what fun members of Queanbeyan Players were having when singing some of their favourite things from “The Sound of Music”, coming up at The Q later this week.

Alison Newhouse, the current president of the players and co-director of the show with Anthony Swadling, introduced Lydia Milosavljevic as a very animated Maria in the famous scene, “Do Re Mi”. She was accompanied by eight equally lively youngsters playing some of the Von Trapp children, dancing to choreography by Jodi Hammond in front of a picturesque set by Thompson Quong Wing.

Lydia Milosavljevic and Louise Gaspari sing the duet, “My Favourite Things”.

Although the accompaniment was taped for the morning media call, Newhouse assured those present that the show would feature a live orchestra directed by Jenna Hinton.

Next it was time for Milosavljevic, this time in a postulant’s habit, to join Louise Gaspari as the Mother Abbess in the duet, “My Favourite Things”.

Alas, you’ll be lucky to get a seat. We hear this production of the time-honoured musical, which also includes classics like “Sixteen Going On Seventeen”, “Climb Every Mountain” and “So Long, Farewell”, is packed out for the whole season.

But Queanbeyan Players has two more big shows planned for this year at The Q – “Kiss Me, Kate” in June and “Oklahoma!” in October.

“The Sound of Music” at The Q, March 11-21. Book here.

