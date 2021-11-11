Four new covid cases for Queanbeyan

FOUR more covid cases have been recorded in Queanbeyan today (November 11).

Three of the cases are in Karabar and one is in Jerrabomberra.

Two of the Karabar cases are under investigation whilst the Jerrabomberra case is linked to a known case.

It brings the total number of cases across the southern NSW local health district to 509, since the start of the Delta outbreak in June.

NSW recorded 261 new covid cases today.