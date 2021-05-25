Raiders halfback immediately calls it quits, heading back to UK

Andrew Mathieson
George Williams and his dad Peter.

THE loose and short tenure of George Williams’ playing career in Canberra came to a dramatic epilogue after a request to return home to England was granted. 

Things got so bad that Williams failed to turn up to club training on Tuesday (May 25) and immediately withdrew from the Raiders’ must-win encounter against Sydney Roosters.

The Raiders in the end had little choice but agree to his terms and release the Test halfback from the second year of his initial contract in the NRL, effective immediately.

“Over the past several weeks we have supported George and provided him with the best welfare support we could,” Raiders chief executive Don Furner said, “However, we felt that his position at the club moving forward became untenable.”

The 26-year-old’s management had weeks earlier inquired over leaving on compassionate grounds to reunite with his immediate family after feeling homesick with pregnant partner Charlotte Lewis.

The pair feared during the ongoing pandemic that they would not be able to fly back home until the his contract expired at the end of the 2022 season after avenues to bring Williams’ parents to Australia hit multiple roadblocks.

Peter Williams had once quit his job to coach his son to better George’s sporting dream.

The close relationship went as far as the dad getting the job to coach the Wigan academy.

But the decision to quit the club after 31 games was more tough considering the tale that Williams once used to wear coach Ricky Stuart’s No.7 on the back of his Raiders guernsey.

The departure coincided with club winning just one match in its past seven appearances.

Sam Williams will replace his namesake at halfback, while Jack Wighton and Josh Hodgson return from suspension.

Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

